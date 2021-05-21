Previous
early vacation in Dbv 4 by zardz
Photo 2294

early vacation in Dbv 4

Chilling on the terrace with coffee and book while B. had jpn/kor classes in the living room. I found a new liking to take photos of drying clothes xD
zardz

