Previous
Next
cinema finally!! by zardz
Photo 2327

cinema finally!!

Aleja shopping centre has free movie nights every wednesday and it's so amazing to watch a movie under the stars (in these uncomfortable beach chairs xD) - it was a fun experience even though the movie was awful
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise