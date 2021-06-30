Sign up
Photo 2334
back to Krk - 5
Early morning breakfast on the beach & round of swimming. The sea was dirty during the day because of some natural occurrence and we decided to at least go swimming in the early hours when it was still clean :D
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
30th June 2021 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
