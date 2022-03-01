Previous
09 Pkin by zardz
Photo 2577

09 Pkin

We went for coffee to the 30th floor of the palace of culture and stayed there for 3 hours - drawing, making a wnb expense report and more drawing :D
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
706% complete

