Photo 2662
Klagenfurt wir kommen!
Finaaaally. This felt so good.
The weather forcast was really bad but we came prepared - in the end though it stopped raining just as we decided to leave the safety of the bus and go to the stadium 3>
Can't wait for Lyon!
25th May 2022
25th May 22
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
2667
photos
3
followers
2
following
730% complete
View this month »
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
25th May 2022 10:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
