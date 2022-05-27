Previous
skype call by zardz
Photo 2664

skype call

I went for a smoothie and sat down in the shades of Kolosej where I talked to K. for over an hour 3>
27th May 2022 27th May 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
730% complete

