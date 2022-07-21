Previous
participating in a book-chain
participating in a book-chain

1 book, 1 year, 12 readers and 1 month time to read it before passing it on to the next reader :D writing your thoughts in it and marking the paragraphs you (dis)liked is kind of the point of it; the book returns to the organizer in the end with 12 readers' comments on it

Loove the idea, although I wasn't too comfortable to write my annoyed opinion in it because it's a toxic love story and I was raging through the whole book while my predecessor marked the more romantic parts of it xD so I only did it a few times.

I'm the second in line so I'll sadly only see the rest of the readers' comments after the organizer scans the whole thing in like a year
