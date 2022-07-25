Previous
Next
cutting ma haaair by zardz
Photo 2723

cutting ma haaair

Looks like a head on the floor haha. I asked my hairdresser to let me take a picture before she'd sweep them away.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise