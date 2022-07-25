Sign up
Photo 2723
cutting ma haaair
Looks like a head on the floor haha. I asked my hairdresser to let me take a picture before she'd sweep them away.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
2724
photos
3
followers
2
following
746% complete
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
25th July 2022 9:34am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
