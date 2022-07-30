Previous
feeling very metropolitan by zardz
Photo 2728

feeling very metropolitan

I always imagine people in major cities working in a chain restaurant xd more starbucks than subway but well it's what we have
zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
