Previous
Next
HP movie soundtrack concert 3> by zardz
Photo 2748

HP movie soundtrack concert 3>

I was really looking forward to it and the concert was great! The actor playing Percy talked a biiit too much (but he sang great!) and there were some cringy moments (expecto patronum!) but I enjoyed it a lot :D
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise