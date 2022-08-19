Sign up
Photo 2748
HP movie soundtrack concert 3>
I was really looking forward to it and the concert was great! The actor playing Percy talked a biiit too much (but he sang great!) and there were some cringy moments (expecto patronum!) but I enjoyed it a lot :D
19th August 2022
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
