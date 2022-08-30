Previous
back to alma mater by zardz
Photo 2759

back to alma mater

Went to work a bit there, since it was still pretty much empty
I had a strange feeling being there. I wonder how it will feel when I finally won't have any strings attached to it °°
30th August 2022

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
756% complete

