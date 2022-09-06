Sign up
Photo 2766
korean day best day
We finally watched Train to Busan and its sequel and I really liked the first one, while the sequel reminded me more of Mad Max than a zombie survival movie
And the food was obv amazing~
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
