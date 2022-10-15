Previous
Next
solving a murder & fighting monsters by zardz
Photo 2796

solving a murder & fighting monsters

Finally met R. at his new place to play a board game. We had to find a time travelling killer and I really enjoyed the detective part of the game, even though we got it wrong xD
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise