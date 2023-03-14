Sign up
Photo 2928
shepherd's pie
Bought a few of these recipe mixes in Scotland and this one was the first one I tried. It could be more savory tbh xd but it was easy to make!
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
1
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
