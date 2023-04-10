Previous
Prague for a day pt. 2 by zardz
Photo 2955

Prague for a day pt. 2

I went to breakfast in the morning and completely misjudged the time I have before my very early 8:50 bus that I then barely caught ~~
It was a long drive straight to LJ but I didn't have anyone sitting next to me \o/
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

zardz

