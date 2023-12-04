Previous
Next
that's so 2006 by zardz
Photo 3187

that's so 2006

Mulled wine, italian snacks and Yugioh \o/ E. totally destroyed me multiple times

I love my Ygo times although I know I was never really good at it xD
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
880% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise