6 more to go by zardz
6 more to go

I realised I had to read 6 more books to reach my goal of 30 by the end of the year. I also wanted them to be appliable to the winter bingo~
7th December 2023

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
880% complete

