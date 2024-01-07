Previous
delivery taking me places by zardz
delivery taking me places

I got to deliver to this cool inner court and I finally broke thr 50eur mark and can start actually earning money \o/
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
