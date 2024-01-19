Previous
snow has come by zardz
snow has come

The thought of it was unpleasant but once it came it made the town so beautiful 3>
And it came heavily not just a bit, making everything a puddle a day later
19th January 2024

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
