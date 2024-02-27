Previous
nail drama by zardz
Photo 3293

nail drama

E. had to had a nail cutting procedure and I picked her up from the hospital. We went for a take away lunch afterwards and my hands were full so I had to put the cokes on the roof of my car
27th February 2024

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
904% complete

