drinking solo by zardz
drinking solo

Ex-coworker invited us to her bday celebration and I wanted to surprise her with a piece of cake but not stay for the party, however in the end I sat there by myself for 1,5h and left the cake to her coworkers. I've missed her by a few minutes
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

zardz

