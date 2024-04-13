Previous
ping pong cat by zardz
Photo 3332

ping pong cat

This cat came every time we played ping pong and she let us pet her. She climbed the tree to hide from a dog xd
13th April 2024

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
