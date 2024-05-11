Bali 6

We decided to prolong our days in Bali instead of going to another historical town in Indonesia (it'd be a logistical hassle) so we had to find another hotel to stay in for the last night - we had a great idea to stay in the town 5min away from the airport because we had an early flight. So we went to Kuta and it turned out to be a good idea, since it took us 2 hours to get there in the first place.



It was also interesting to see an actual city on Bali and Kuta was way different than the villages we visited before. It was more muslim and we also find some fancy shopping centres (when Asians come shop to Europe they probably yawn at the sight of our shopping centres) but the highlight was this HP themed cafe, where K. ate flying spagetti xD they have magic shows twice a week and we unfortunately missed it. One of the workers showed us two magic tricks and they both totally blew our minds so the magic show must be something extra