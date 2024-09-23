Previous
Next
coffee outside by zardz
Photo 3509

coffee outside

I didn't want to go to a cafe and he hated the idea of going to a park, so we had some coffee/beer at the garage xD
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise