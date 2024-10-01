Previous
Štrekna finally 1 by zardz
Štrekna finally 1

They opened this cool new cycling road from Velenje to Maslinja and combined with the already existing one up to Dravograd there's 35 km of cycling bliss to experience~
1st October 2024

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
