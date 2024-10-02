Previous
Štrekna finally 2 by zardz
Štrekna finally 2

We planned to go to Velenje for 2 days to take it easy but the weather forecast was bad so we drove there in the morning, rented e-bikes (which ended up being a good idea) and drove to SG in back, making around 50 km \o/
2nd October 2024

zardz

@zardz
