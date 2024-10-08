Previous
Wall of Puzzles by zhuffordam
Wall of Puzzles

I liked this picture of the puzzle section at the five and dime store in St. Joseph, (Thats why im sharing it.) The puzzles reminded of my late, great uncle Bob who we lost in August
