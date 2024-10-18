Previous
Dandelions are Cool by zhuffordam
11 / 365

Dandelions are Cool

This is a fuji instax mini Polaroid that I took and edited with my Samsung galaxy phone. You can see the phone's shadow...
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Abby's

@zhuffordam
3% complete

Photo Details

