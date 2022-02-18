Sign up
Photo 2283
Flower converted to bw..........
Have a great weekend - we are once again being kept close to home as storm Eunice doing her thing.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th February 2022 12:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
converted-to-bw
Lou Ann
ace
This is a lovely B&W image. That Eunice must really be something! Hope all will be well.
February 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
beautiful rendering
February 18th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
works well in monochrome
February 18th, 2022
