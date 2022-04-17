Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2339
Soap Bubble.......
Found this fascinating. The colours and patterns created as the soap bubble film degrades and is close to popping, It puts on a show.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4095
photos
311
followers
133
following
640% complete
View this month »
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
Latest from all albums
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
673
2339
1083
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
patterns
,
soap-bubbles-shortly-they-pop
Diana
ace
Gorgeous patterns and colours.
April 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close