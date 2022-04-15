Previous
Next
Nudged by the breeze........... by ziggy77
Photo 2337

Nudged by the breeze...........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
640% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam ace
A must view on black! Stunning!!
April 15th, 2022  
Kate ace
Awesome flower bubble
April 15th, 2022  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
That's a cool shot!
April 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise