Yellow daisies..... by ziggy77
Yellow daisies.....

Quick capture today, as hubby and I out today - as it is my birthday. Therefore a little slow on posting and commenting today.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Happy birthday!
May 1st, 2024  
Angela
Beautiful softness. Happy birthday. X
May 1st, 2024  
What a lovely close up.
May 1st, 2024  
