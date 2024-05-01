Sign up
Photo 2749
Yellow daisies.....
Quick capture today, as hubby and I out today - as it is my birthday. Therefore a little slow on posting and commenting today.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4594
photos
283
followers
173
following
753% complete
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
1st May 2024 4:35pm
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
daisies
Dave
ace
Happy birthday!
May 1st, 2024
Angela
Beautiful softness. Happy birthday. X
May 1st, 2024
Kathy
ace
What a lovely close up.
May 1st, 2024
