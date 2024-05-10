Previous
Magenta Senetti Gif. by ziggy77
Photo 2760

Magenta Senetti Gif.

Took this on a whim in the sunshine, hence slight changes in light. but quite liked how it turned out. 15 images into gif.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
756% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh very good
May 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That is really wonderful with its languid, lovely movements.
May 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely ¬ fav
May 10th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Love it .Fav
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise