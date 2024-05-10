Sign up
Previous
Photo 2760
Magenta Senetti Gif.
Took this on a whim in the sunshine, hence slight changes in light. but quite liked how it turned out. 15 images into gif.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4606
photos
283
followers
162
following
11
4
6
Main Album
Public
garden
gif
magentasenetti
15(images)
Lesley
ace
Oh very good
May 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That is really wonderful with its languid, lovely movements.
May 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely ¬ fav
May 10th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Love it .Fav
May 10th, 2024
