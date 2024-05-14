Previous
Yellow daisy...... by ziggy77
Photo 2765

Yellow daisy......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
14th May 2024 14th May 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
757% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LTaylor ace
I appreciate your floral shots, attention to detail, elegant lighting
May 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty.
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise