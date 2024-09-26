Sign up
Photo 2867
Seed pod chilean lantern tree~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
seedpod
,
chilean-lantern-tree
,
bf-oilpaint-filter
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my. Lovely painterly effect!
September 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
I really love the acrylic painting effect here.
September 26th, 2024
