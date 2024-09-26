Previous
Seed pod chilean lantern tree~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2867

Seed pod chilean lantern tree~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
785% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my. Lovely painterly effect!
September 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
I really love the acrylic painting effect here.
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise