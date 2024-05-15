Sign up
Previous
Photo 2766
Chilean lantern tree...........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
15th May 2024
15th May 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th May 2024 9:21am
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
lantern.tree
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and gorgeous bokeh!
May 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
May 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Lovely Jo
May 15th, 2024
