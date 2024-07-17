Previous
Garden Senetti...... by ziggy77
Photo 2807

Garden Senetti......

Just love taking photos of these flowers.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Wendy
💙 so lovely. I always enjoy blue and green images. This image speaks to me. Fav.
July 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderfully processed
July 17th, 2024  
