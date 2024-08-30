Previous
Ice flower~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2842

Ice flower~~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
778% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice frozen bloom!
August 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Reminds me I should try that again.
August 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Pretty perfect result! Gorgeous
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise