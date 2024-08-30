Sign up
Photo 2842
Ice flower~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
ice
flower
sooc
frozen
Mags
Very nice frozen bloom!
August 30th, 2024
Dorothy
Reminds me I should try that again.
August 30th, 2024
Beverley
Pretty perfect result! Gorgeous
August 30th, 2024
