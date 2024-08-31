Previous
Frozen flowers~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2845

Frozen flowers~~~~~

Still busy, busy in the garden. Spent the day shredding branches. Still oodles to do. Therefore another picture of the frozen flowers I took yesterday. Different pov.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful flower and composition. I wonder what happens to the frozen flowes. Do they last long?
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise