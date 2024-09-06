Previous
frozen water block~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2850

frozen water block~~~~~

Filler: No need to comment
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's certainly interesting.
September 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Looks like an ice sculpturee. I can see a chin and lips
September 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great abstract
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise