Previous
Photo 2850
frozen water block~~~~~
Filler: No need to comment
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
3
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4706
photos
289
followers
182
following
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
Views
28
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
water
,
freezer
,
frozen
,
block
Mags
ace
It's certainly interesting.
September 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Looks like an ice sculpturee. I can see a chin and lips
September 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great abstract
September 6th, 2024
