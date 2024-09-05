Sign up
Previous
Photo 2849
Pink Daisies~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
4
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4705
photos
289
followers
182
following
780% complete
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th September 2024 1:00pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
garden
,
daisies
,
sooc
,
african-daisies
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful depth of color
September 5th, 2024
Debra
Beautifully captured
September 5th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Oh, this is just glorious. Such colours and focus. And those overlapping petals are wonderful.
September 5th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Easy fav.
September 5th, 2024
