Previous
Photo 2805
Swirling~~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th July 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
swirling
,
senetti
howozzie
That is a great photo. I lie the swirls and the subtle flowers behind.
July 15th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice one! Fav
July 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very well done.
July 15th, 2024
Dave
ace
Gorgeous abstract
July 15th, 2024
Jen
ace
Beautifully done!
July 15th, 2024
