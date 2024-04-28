Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2748
Dandy with seeds~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4592
photos
283
followers
173
following
752% complete
View this month »
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
Latest from all albums
2745
2746
1155
687
2747
1156
1157
2748
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion-with-seeds
Wendy
ace
This is really nice. I can't help but wonder what it would look like with a darker background. What are you using for the background? The bokeh is so great I can't figure it out.
April 28th, 2024
Olwynne
Lovely capture with the seeds blowing away
April 28th, 2024
Liz Gooster
Delightful dandelion
April 28th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautifully done.
April 28th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
For a weed that is despised by so many it does make for a beautiful image. I love your colorful background.
April 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close