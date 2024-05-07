Previous
Dandelion mash....... by ziggy77
Photo 1159

Dandelion mash.......

Busy day in the garden today. Shredding branches, which have been waiting for some dry weather. Just a quick shot for today's post. Love how these two dandelions were mashed together.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
7th May 2024 7th May 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and tones.
May 7th, 2024  
Cristina 🌺 ace
So pure and gentle…I really like it! Fav!
May 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous, Jo!
May 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture of this special weed…
May 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful details.
May 7th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely details of the mash up. Dandelions are hard to photograph, to me. Smile.
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lots of tiny little wishes there! =)
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise