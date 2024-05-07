Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Dandelion mash.......
Busy day in the garden today. Shredding branches, which have been waiting for some dry weather. Just a quick shot for today's post. Love how these two dandelions were mashed together.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
7th May 2024
7th May 24
7
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th May 2024 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
,
dandelions
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and tones.
May 7th, 2024
Cristina 🌺
ace
So pure and gentle…I really like it! Fav!
May 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous, Jo!
May 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture of this special weed…
May 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful details.
May 7th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely details of the mash up. Dandelions are hard to photograph, to me. Smile.
May 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lots of tiny little wishes there! =)
May 7th, 2024
