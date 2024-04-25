Sign up
Previous
Photo 1156
Marabou/Guinea fowl ivory~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
4
4
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th April 2024 1:15pm
Tags
feathers
,
sooc
,
marabou/guinea-fowl-ivory
wendy frost
ace
A great image and details looks good on Black.
April 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Pretty !
April 25th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely.
April 25th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great closeup.
April 25th, 2024
