Previous
Photo 1157
Flowers~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
2738
2739
1153
1154
2740
1155
1156
1157
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd April 2024 1:17pm
Tags
flowers
