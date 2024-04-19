Sign up
Photo 1154
Magenta n Pink Senetti...............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
10
2
1
#2
NIKON D7100
19th April 2024 3:33pm
light
flowers
shadows
sunshine
sooc
dappled-light
senettimagenta
senettipink
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colour.
April 19th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice colour and composition
April 19th, 2024
