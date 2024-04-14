Sign up
Photo 1153
Anenome..........
hank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Tags
sooc
anenome
Mags
ace
Awesome shot with color and detail!
April 14th, 2024
