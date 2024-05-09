Previous
Sweet Dandy........ by ziggy77
Photo 1159

Sweet Dandy........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th May 2024 9th May 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous capture!
May 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up !
May 9th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Such gorgeous details captured
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise