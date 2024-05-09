Sign up
Photo 1159
Photo 1159
Sweet Dandy........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th May 2024
9th May 24
3
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
dandelion
,
sooc
,
seeds
,
wildflower
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture!
May 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up !
May 9th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Such gorgeous details captured
May 9th, 2024
