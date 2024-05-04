Sign up
Photo 2756
Pretty rose and buds......
4th May 2024
4th May 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
6
Fav's
7
7
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th May 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
sooc
,
buds
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
May 5th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Gorgeous caught at its absolute best
May 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
May 5th, 2024
Kate
ace
Beautifully captured
May 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
I love the color!
May 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
May 5th, 2024
